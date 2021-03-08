Texas A&M women's basketball team slips to No. 4 in AP poll

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s loss to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals cost it two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Aggies (23-2) slipped to fourth behind Connecticut (23-1), Stanford (25-2) and North Carolina State (20-2). The Aggies had 609 points, trailing N.C. State by 67 points. A&M is only 11 points ahead of South Carolina (22-4), which lost to the Aggies in the regular-season finale that decided who won SEC conference’s regular-season title. But the Gamecocks rebounded to beat Georgia on Sunday for the SEC tournament title.
A&M will enter the 64-team NCAA tournament ranked the highest in school history. The 2010-11 team that won the national championship was ranked seventh. The 2007-08 team that reached the Elite Eight was ranked eighth.
Baylor (21-2) was ranked sixth. Louisville (23-3) and Maryland (21-2) tied for seventh with Indiana (18-4) ninth and UCLA (16-5) 10th.
UConn received 22 of the 29-first place votes with Pac-12 champ Stanford getting five and Atlantic Coast Conference champ N.C. State getting two.
The NCAA tournament field will be announced next Monday night. The entire tournament will be played in San Antonio.
Stanford, which jumped two spots to second, tops ESPN.com’s Charlie Creme’s mock 64-team tournament bracket, replacing UConn.
“Stanford’s decisive win over UCLA in the Pac-12 championship game and dominance throughout the tournament is enough to make the Cardinal the No. 1 overall seed,” Creme said. “Stanford continues to be the top-ranked team in the NET [rankings] and now has six top-25 NET wins, tied for best in the country with South Carolina and Texas A&M.”
The Cardinal won three games in the conference tournament by an average of 31 points, including a 20-point victory over then-No. 9 UCLA on Sunday for the title.
AP’s final poll of the season will be released next Monday before the NCAA unveils the tournament bracket.
Florida Gulf Coast entered the Top 25 for the first time since 2015, coming in at No. 24, while DePaul fell out. The Eagles have won 22 consecutive games after losing in the Gulf Coast Showcase to Missouri State and Arkansas. They play in the Atlantic Sun Tournament later this week.
“We’re definitely excited that we’re being considered among the best 25 teams in the country,” Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko said. “It’s something that’s very challenging for mid-majors to break into that poll. We know we put in a lot of work and had to have a successful season up to this point to be considered for it.”
The Eagles were ranked for the final five weeks of the 2015 season, reaching No. 20 — the only other time the school has been in the Top 25.
“It is rewarding that we’re being recognized for how well we’re playing when we didn’t have the same type of nonconference season we normally have with the number of BCS teams,” Smesko said.
MOVING UP
Rutgers shot up five spots in the poll to No. 19 this week. The Scarlet Knights have won nine games in a row for the longest conference winning streak since the 2004-05 team went unbeaten in the Big East. Rutgers finished third in the Big Ten, which ties the school’s best finish since joining the conference in 2014-15.
FALLING JACKRABBITS
South Dakota State saw its 18-game winning streak end with a loss to Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament. The Jackrabbits fell to No. 25 in the poll and will have to wait until Selection Monday to find out their NCAA Tournament fate. Early season wins over Gonzaga, Iowa State and Missouri State should bolster their tournament resume. Creme has South Dakota State as a No. 9 seed.