Texas A&M women's basketball team slips to No. 4 in AP poll

“Stanford’s decisive win over UCLA in the Pac-12 championship game and dominance throughout the tournament is enough to make the Cardinal the No. 1 overall seed,” Creme said. “Stanford continues to be the top-ranked team in the NET [rankings] and now has six top-25 NET wins, tied for best in the country with South Carolina and Texas A&M.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cardinal won three games in the conference tournament by an average of 31 points, including a 20-point victory over then-No. 9 UCLA on Sunday for the title.

AP’s final poll of the season will be released next Monday before the NCAA unveils the tournament bracket.

Florida Gulf Coast entered the Top 25 for the first time since 2015, coming in at No. 24, while DePaul fell out. The Eagles have won 22 consecutive games after losing in the Gulf Coast Showcase to Missouri State and Arkansas. They play in the Atlantic Sun Tournament later this week.

“We’re definitely excited that we’re being considered among the best 25 teams in the country,” Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko said. “It’s something that’s very challenging for mid-majors to break into that poll. We know we put in a lot of work and had to have a successful season up to this point to be considered for it.”