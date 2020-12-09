Texas A&M women's basketball team set for tussle at Arkansas-Little Rock

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team knows firsthand a tough challenge awaits them at Arkansas-Little Rock on Thursday night. The Trojans reminded everyone they’re a solid mid-major with an 82-74 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
“Little Rock does not play any guaranteed games,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “They play all the big boys in the Big 12 or the SEC or whatever.”
With the win over Vanderbilt, Arkansas-Little Rock (2-1) snapped a 16-game losing streak to Southeastern Conference teams. The Trojans’ last victory against an SEC team was 69-60 over the Aggies in the 2015 NCAA tournament. Arkansas-Little Rock beat A&M by shooting 45.5% from the field with a motion offense that has been the trademark of Trojan head coach Joe Foley, who is in his 33rd season overall and 17th at Arkansas-Little Rock.
“No one that we have played so far runs a motion offense as good as ULR,” Blair said. “I mean it’s textbook. It is all about weakside screening, driving the baseline. They are not a big 3-point shooting team, but they can if they are flare screening.”
Arkansas-Little Rock lost its season opener at home to Rice 66-54 but bounced back to win at Memphis 61-52, then bolted to a 26-9 lead over Vanderbilt. Junior guard Bre’Amber Scott had 28 points against Vanderbilt, hitting 9 of 16 field goals, and junior forward Brianna Crane added 23 points, hitting 10 of 16. Point guard Mayra Caicedo had a school-record 14 assists.
Arkansas-Little Rock forced Vanderbilt to switch from a man defense to a zone.
“We’re going to start seeing a lot of zone,” Foley said. “I think we’re good enough shooters to score against any defense. I think this [game] shows this team’s got some good capabilities. I think the future is whatever they want it to be.”
The future also looks brighter for A&M (4-0) coming off a 66-61 victory at Texas. The Aggies limited Texas to 33.8% shooting from the field (22 of 65) and held center Charlie Collier to 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting. She had been averaging 30 points per game. The Aggies smothered Collier with a matchup zone, switching to a man-to-man defense late.
Blair said the key defending Arkansas-Little Rock will be the action away from the ball.
“It’s a beautiful offense,” said Blair, adding that if his players start watching the ball they’ll be a step behind. “They want to drive the baseline. But it’s still about executing on defense. If we play like we did against Texas, I like our chances.”
A&M will have a size advantage inside with 6-4 center Ciera Johnson (11.3 points, 10.8 rebounds per game) and 6-2 junior power forward N’dea Jones (18.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg). A&M has won the last five games against the Trojans by at least 17 points, partially because of its size inside against Arkansas-Little Rock’s man defense.
“You beat it with execution and power the ball inside,” Blair said. “If the double-team comes, pass it out.”
A&M added depth on the perimeter with junior transfer guard Alexis Morris getting cleared by the NCAA last Thursday. She hadn’t worked with the first unit but had six points in seven minutes against Texas on Sunday night, hitting a field goal and 4 of 5 free throws.
The 5-6 Morris, who started at Baylor and also played at Rutgers, will allow the Aggies to play at a faster pace.
“Once she becomes a complete point guard making better decisions, she can open up a lot of things because now we’ve got a little more team speed when she’s on the court,” Blair said. “Right now, we’ve got very skilled players with her on the court, but she gives us that speed that you have to have to be able to break down defenses or get transition baskets.”
Morris’ rust showed more on the defensive end against Texas, which outscored A&M by five points when she was in the game. Sophomores Jordan Nixon and McKinzie Green had been splitting time at point guard with freshman Kay Kay Green getting a few minutes.
“I’ve never had [four point guards] before,” Blair said. “[My job is] to keep everybody productive and for me to utilize each point guard’s strength. And each one of them are as different as night and day.”
•
NOTES — Morris is the third of four transfers to gain eligibility for A&M this season. Former Minnesota senior guard Destiny Pitts and Nixon were ruled eligible to play for the Aggies before the season started. A&M junior guard Zaay Green is A&M’s only transfer in limbo in part because she transferred from Tennessee and the Southeastern Conference doesn’t allow intraconference transfers unless the player is a senior or a graduate. ... With 817 career victories, Blair ranks fourth among active coaches while Foley is fifth with 803. ... Jones, Johnson and senior guard Kayla Wells have started 68 consecutive games. ... Arkansas-Little Rock will host 13th-ranked Arkansas on Dec. 19. ... Arkansas-Little Rock is encouraging its fans to wear maroon for the game because of its Maroon Madness promotion.
