Texas A&M women's basketball team set for tussle at Arkansas-Little Rock

“You beat it with execution and power the ball inside,” Blair said. “If the double-team comes, pass it out.”

A&M added depth on the perimeter with junior transfer guard Alexis Morris getting cleared by the NCAA last Thursday. She hadn’t worked with the first unit but had six points in seven minutes against Texas on Sunday night, hitting a field goal and 4 of 5 free throws.

The 5-6 Morris, who started at Baylor and also played at Rutgers, will allow the Aggies to play at a faster pace.

“Once she becomes a complete point guard making better decisions, she can open up a lot of things because now we’ve got a little more team speed when she’s on the court,” Blair said. “Right now, we’ve got very skilled players with her on the court, but she gives us that speed that you have to have to be able to break down defenses or get transition baskets.”

Morris’ rust showed more on the defensive end against Texas, which outscored A&M by five points when she was in the game. Sophomores Jordan Nixon and McKinzie Green had been splitting time at point guard with freshman Kay Kay Green getting a few minutes.