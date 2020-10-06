Texas A&M women's basketball team, Red Cross partner to host blood drive

The drive will be held on the third floor ballroom at Reed Arena. Donors may use the main entrance to the arena. Donors can book an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and searching for “tamusaveslives.” Appointments also can be booked by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors must bring a valid ID or Red Cross donor card, and they can finish the pre-donation reading and health questionnaire online before coming to your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. The health questionnaire must be completed the day of the drive, and all donors will be required to wear a mask throughout the process at Reed Arena.