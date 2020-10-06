 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's basketball team, Red Cross partner to host blood drive
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Reed Arena from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Reed Arena. 

The goal of the drive will be to help those with sickle cell disease. For more information about the disease, visit https://aggi.es/33i0ppi online.

The drive will be held on the third floor ballroom at Reed Arena. Donors may use the main entrance to the arena. Donors can book an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and searching for “tamusaveslives.” Appointments also can be booked by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors must bring a valid ID or Red Cross donor card, and they can finish the pre-donation reading and health questionnaire online before coming to your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. The health questionnaire must be completed the day of the drive, and all donors will be required to wear a mask throughout the process at Reed Arena.

