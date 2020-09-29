 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's basketball team ranked 14th in espnW’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
Texas A&M women's basketball team ranked 14th in espnW's Way-Too-Early Top 25

Aggie women's basketball

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair gives junior center Ciera Johnson instruction during the Aggies’ 76-46 victory over Central Arkansas on Dec. 4 at Reed Arena.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked 14th in espnW’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 released Monday.

The Aggies are one of five Southeastern Conference teams to earn a spot in the Top 15, joining No. 1 South Carolina, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 13 Arkansas. A&M finished No. 18 in the 2019-20 Associated Press’ poll and No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll after going 22-8 overall and 10-6 in the SEC.

