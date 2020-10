Texas A&M women's basketball team opens practice for 2020-21 season

The quality depth could be huge in a season that’s already been altered because of COVID-19. Following what’s happened in football, there could be cancellations and players who will miss games, Blair said.

“How are you going to adjust?” Blair said. “The team to win it all might not be the most talented. Who is going to be available and what coach can adjust?”

What hasn’t changed is Blair’s offense. He’s still running the plays he did at Stephen F. Austin in the 1980s. They just won’t be going through Carter, who opted to leave for the WNBA after her junior season.

“It’s the same offense. I haven’t changed a thing,” Blair said. “It’s all about execution and stepping up when you have that chance to execute a play.”

Carter scored 30 or more points 13 times in her three-year career. This year’s team has several players capable of leading the team in scoring on any given game.

“We have so many players who can go off any night,” Wells said. “All the players coming in are scorers. They can create their own shot.”

