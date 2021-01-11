Texas A&M women's basketball team moves up to No. 7

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team moved up a spot to seventh in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Aggies (12-0) last week defeated 10th-ranked Kentucky 77-60 and 13th-ranked Arkansas. It was A&M’s first time to beat back-to-back top 15 teams since beating No. 2 Stanford and No. 9 Notre Dame to win the 2011 national championship. That came on the heels of beating No. 3 Baylor.

A&M, which has matched its best start since the 2008-09 season, is nine points behind Baylor (8-1) in this week’s poll. Stanford (10-0) is No. 1 followed by Louisville (10-0), North Carolina State (10-0), Connecticut (7-0) and South Carolina (8-1).

Kentucky (9-3), which lost to South Carolina on Sunday, fell to 12th. Arkansas dropped to 17th. The Southeastern Conference has six teams ranked with Mississippi State (8-2) at No. 14 and Tennessee (8-1) cracked the poll for the first time this season at No. 23.