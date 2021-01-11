 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's basketball team moves up to No. 7
0 comments

Texas A&M women's basketball team moves up to No. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BLAIRCIERA

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair talks to Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson (40) during a time out against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team moved up a spot to seventh in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Aggies (12-0) last week defeated 10th-ranked Kentucky 77-60 and 13th-ranked Arkansas. It was A&M’s first time to beat back-to-back top 15 teams since beating No. 2 Stanford and No. 9 Notre Dame to win the 2011 national championship. That came on the heels of beating No. 3 Baylor.

A&M, which has matched its best start since the 2008-09 season, is nine points behind Baylor (8-1) in this week’s poll. Stanford (10-0) is No. 1 followed by Louisville (10-0), North Carolina State (10-0), Connecticut (7-0) and South Carolina (8-1).

Kentucky (9-3), which lost to South Carolina on Sunday, fell to 12th. Arkansas dropped to 17th. The Southeastern Conference has six teams ranked with Mississippi State (8-2) at No. 14 and Tennessee (8-1) cracked the poll for the first time this season at No. 23.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert