COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team was 14th after the first round of the Gamecock Intercollegiate on Monday at the Columbia Country Club.

Sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied at 20th at even par to lead the Aggies. Brooke Tyree shot 2-over 74 and is tied for 35th, Courtney Dow tied at 47th with 3-over 75, Ava Schwienteck and Ellie Szeryk tied for 87th and 93rd, respectively.