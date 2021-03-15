Texas A&M women's basketball team finishes a program-best fourth in final AP Top 25 poll

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was ranked fourth in the final Associated Press poll of the regular season, its highest in school history. The previous highest ranked was seventh in 2011 when it won the national title.

A&M (23-2) will enter the NCAA tournament with its fewest losses in school history. The 2010-11 team was 27-5.

A&M, the regular-season Southeastern Conference champ, was 72 points behind third-place North Carolina State (20-2), which received a pair of first-place votes for its best ranking in program history. Connecticut was first with 23 first-place votes and 742 points followed by Stanford (25-2), which had five first-place votes and 704 points. It was the 16th time UConn ended the season ranked No. 1.

A&M finished two points ahead of Baylor (25-2), which won the Big 12 regular-season title and conference title. The Lady Bears leapfrogged South Carolina, the SEC tournament champ who had 616 points, followed by Maryland, Louisville, UCLA and Georgia.

South Carolina was 11 points behind A&M last week and two points ahead of Baylor.

The Georgia Bulldogs (20-6) who beat A&M in the SEC tourney semifinals had their highest finish since being fourth in 2001.