Texas A&M women's basketball team finishes a program-best fourth in final AP Top 25 poll

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was ranked fourth in the final Associated Press poll of the regular season, its highest in school history. The previous highest ranked was seventh in 2011 when it won the national title.
A&M (23-2) will enter the NCAA tournament with its fewest losses in school history. The 2010-11 team was 27-5.
A&M, the regular-season Southeastern Conference champ, was 72 points behind third-place North Carolina State (20-2), which received a pair of first-place votes for its best ranking in program history. Connecticut was first with 23 first-place votes and 742 points followed by Stanford (25-2), which had five first-place votes and 704 points. It was the 16th time UConn ended the season ranked No. 1.
A&M finished two points ahead of Baylor (25-2), which won the Big 12 regular-season title and conference title. The Lady Bears leapfrogged South Carolina, the SEC tournament champ who had 616 points, followed by Maryland, Louisville, UCLA and Georgia.
South Carolina was 11 points behind A&M last week and two points ahead of Baylor.
The Georgia Bulldogs (20-6) who beat A&M in the SEC tourney semifinals had their highest finish since being fourth in 2001.
A&M is expected to be a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament, which will be announced Monday night.
The AP Top 25 teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (23) 24-1 742 1
2. Stanford (5) 25-2 704 2
3. NC State (2) 20-2 697 3
4. Texas A&M 23-2 625 4
5. Baylor 25-2 623 6
6. South Carolina 22-4 616 5
7. Maryland 24-2 582 7
8. Louisville 23-3 571 7
9. UCLA 16-5 500 10
10. Georgia 20-6 447 12
11. Arizona 16-5 440 11
12. Indiana 18-5 432 9
13. Tennessee 16-7 354 14
14. Gonzaga 23-3 294 16
15. Arkansas 19-8 287 15
16. Michigan 14-5 283 13
17. West Virginia 21-6 260 17
18. Kentucky 17-8 252 18
19. South Florida 18-3 233 20
20. Missouri St. 21-2 191 21
21. Rutgers 14-4 188 19
22. Ohio St. 13-7 75 22
23. Oregon 13-8 70 23
24. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2 68 24
25. South Dakota St. 21-3 50 25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 43, Stephen F Austin 35, Marquette 27, Oregon St. 21, Virginia Tech 9, Northwestern 9