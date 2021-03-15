Texas A&M women's basketball team earns No. 2 seed in NCAA tournament despite projections

The selection committee had A&M seeded third overall in its second top 16-reveal in late February, behind Connecticut and Stanford. South Carolina was fourth followed by North Carolina State, Maryland, Arizona and Baylor. A&M finished 2-1, winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the first time by beating South Carolina. But the Aggies lost to Georgia in the SEC tournament semifinals, leaving it 9-1 against ranked teams. South Carolina after losing to A&M won three straight, capped by beating Tennessee and Georgia to win the SEC tournament. That made South Carolina 9-4 against ranked teams. N.C. State won four straight games after the second reveal, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title by beating Louisville. That left the Wolfpack only 3-0 against ranked teams, though South Carolina and Louisville were ranked No. 1 at the time. The finishes by South Carolina and N.C. State allowed the committee to move them ahead of A&M, even though ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème still had the Aggies projected to be a No. 1 seed based on their body of work along with playing in the country’s toughest league. This was supported by Georgia and Tennessee earning No. 3 seeds and Arkansas and Kentucky getting No. 4 seeds, giving the SEC six of the top 16 seeds. But A&M’s 74-68 loss to Georgia gave the committee a reason to drop the Aggies to the second line.