Texas A&M women's basketball team earns No. 2 seed in NCAA tournament despite projections

The NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament selection committee reminded Texas A&M it’s only as good as its last game, making the Aggies a No. 2 seed.
A&M (23-2) will open the 64-team tournament at 5 p.m. Monday against 15th-seeded Troy (22-5), the Sun Belt Conference tournament champ, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. The A&M-Troy winner will advance to play on Wednesday against the winner of No. 7 seed Iowa State (16-10) and No. 10 Michigan State (15-8), which will play at 5 p.m. Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
A&M had been projected by many to be a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history, but settled for a No. 2 seed for the fifth time and first since 2011 when it won the national title.
“I had a feeling that we would possibly be a two [seed], only because I know how committees work,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “A lot of times, it’s what have you done for me lately and who are you competing with.”
Second-ranked Stanford (25-2) earned the overall top seed. Top-ranked Connecticut (24-1), third-ranked North Carolina State (20-2) and sixth-ranked South Carolina (22-4) were the other No. 1 seeds. Joining A&M as No. 2 seeds were fifth-ranked Baylor (25-2), seventh-ranked Maryland (24-2) and eighth-ranked Louisville (23-3).
“All eight of us were very deserving, but a committee is nine people,” Blair said. “And a committee has to protect the nest of sometimes their area. It was a hard call to make. Do we deserve [a No. 1 seed?] What does [the] body of work mean?”
The selection committee had A&M seeded third overall in its second top 16-reveal in late February, behind Connecticut and Stanford. South Carolina was fourth followed by North Carolina State, Maryland, Arizona and Baylor. A&M finished 2-1, winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season title for the first time by beating South Carolina. But the Aggies lost to Georgia in the SEC tournament semifinals, leaving it 9-1 against ranked teams. South Carolina after losing to A&M won three straight, capped by beating Tennessee and Georgia to win the SEC tournament. That made South Carolina 9-4 against ranked teams. N.C. State won four straight games after the second reveal, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title by beating Louisville. That left the Wolfpack only 3-0 against ranked teams, though South Carolina and Louisville were ranked No. 1 at the time. The finishes by South Carolina and N.C. State allowed the committee to move them ahead of A&M, even though ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème still had the Aggies projected to be a No. 1 seed based on their body of work along with playing in the country’s toughest league. This was supported by Georgia and Tennessee earning No. 3 seeds and Arkansas and Kentucky getting No. 4 seeds, giving the SEC six of the top 16 seeds. But A&M’s 74-68 loss to Georgia gave the committee a reason to drop the Aggies to the second line.
“Yeah, we wanted to be [a No. 1 seed], but we came up short against Georgia,” senior center Ciera Johnson said. “So, when you don’t handle business, that’s what happens and you have to reap the consequences of that.”
A&M had won 11 straight to rise to a program-record No. 2 ranking, capped by a 77-58 victory in the SEC tourney quarterfinals over LSU, which had handed A&M its first loss. Now, the Aggies again have something to prove.
“I think a little bit of motivation is losing to Georgia and wanting to get back out there,” A&M senior guard Kayla Wells said. “And wanting to play again, and play as hard as you can and just leave it all on the floor.”
Earning a top 16 seed might not mean as much this season with the entire tournament played in the San Antonio area because of COVID-19 as opposed to other years when a top four seed had the chance to possibly host first- and second-round games.
This year’s first-round games will be played at six courts in five venues. The venues in San Antonio will be the Alamodome (two courts), St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena and the Texas-San Antonio Convocation Center. Also being used is the The Frank Erwin Center in Austin and Texas State’s Strahan Arena in San Marcos. All second-round games will be played at the San Antonio venues. Subsequent games will be played at the Alamodome with the regional semifinals March 27-28, the regional finals March 29-30 and the Final Four April 2 and 4 with the Alamodome reconfigured to just one court.
A&M is in the Mercado Regional, which has N.C. State as the top seed. The region is paired with the River Walk Region, which has UConn as the top seed and Baylor, the 2019 defending champ, is No. 2. South Carolina, which was projected to the top seed for last year’s tournament until it was canceled, will be the top seed in the Hemisfair Region with Louisville as No. 2. Stanford tops the Alamo Region with Maryland as No. 2.
•
NOTES — Troy won the Sun Belt’s East Division, beating West champ Louisiana-Lafayette (16-6, 13-1) in the league tourney title game, 73-65. It has won 11 straight. Troy lost in the regular season at Mississippi State 103-76. “I’ve kept up with Troy the last 3-4 seasons,” Blair said. “I had them as a No. 15 seed. I didn’t necessarily have us a No. 2 seed. But I knew one thing; there was no way the committee was going to let Charlie Crème be right.” … Troy averages 86.2 points per game with five players averaging in double figures led by 6-foot senior forward Alexus Dye at 16.2. … A&M will play Troy for the first time. “I really thought they were going to be a No. 1 seed,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “Surprise, totally that we’re playing Texas A&M.” Rigby said her team’s style mirrors Arkansas which leans on 3-pointers and a fast pace. … A&M was ranked fourth in the final AP poll of the regular season, its highest in school history. The previous highest rank was seventh in 2011 when A&M won the national title. A&M enters the NCAA tournament with its fewest losses in school history. The 2010-11 team was 27-5. ... A&M, which was projected to be a No. 5 seed last year, made the Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2019. ... Attendance for the first two rounds will be limited to teams and their guests.