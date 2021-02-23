 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's basketball team climbs in third in AP Top 25 poll
Texas A&M women's basketball team climbs in third in AP Top 25 poll

Texas A&M Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee
Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked third in this week’s Associated Press poll, matching the highest spot in program history.

The Aggies (20-1), with their best start through 21 games, moved up two spots, trailing Connecticut (18-1) and North Carolina State (15-2). A&M, which received a first-place vote for the second straight week, is only one point behind North Carolina State (685-684). UConn received 28 of the 30 first-place votes with Stanford getting the other.

The 2008-09 A&M team, which won its first 12 games before losing to Florida State, was ranked third for three weeks.

A&M will be at Alabama on Thursday and end the regular season against fifth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday. South Carolina is 13-1 in Southeastern Conference play and A&M is 11-1.

