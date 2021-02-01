 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's basketball team climbs back to seventh in recent AP Top 25 poll
Texas A&M vs Georgia
Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked seventh in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. That matches the highest ranking this season for the Aggies (16-1) who also were seventh at 12-0 before losing to LSU. A&M is just four points behind Stanford (15-2) in this week’s poll topped by Louisville.

South Carolina (14-1) is second followed by Connecticut (11-1), North Carolina State (11-1) and UCLA (10-2). It’s Louisville’s third straight week at No. 1 and it could be the last as the Cardinals (16-1) lost 74-60 to North Carolina State (12-1) hours after the poll came out. The Wolfpack’s leading scorer, Elissa Cunane, scored 16 points and six rebounds in her first action in almost a month. She had been sidelined by COVID-19. It was the second time North Carolina State beat the nation’s top-ranked team this season, having handed South Carolina its lone loss on Dec. 3.

