Texas A&M women's basketball team celebrate record-setting season at annual banquet

NOTES — Jones won the team’s Most Valuable Player Award and Johnson earned the Miss Aggie Award. Other award winners were: Wilson, Miss Defense; Kayla Wells, Miss Offense; Destiny Pitts, Sixth Woman; Sahara Jones, Newcomer of the Year; Jordan Nixon, Most Improved; and McKinzie Green, Academic. … A&M was seeded second for the NCAA tournament and some thought it should have been a No. 1 seed. But it didn’t live up to its No. 2 seed, eking out victories over 15th-seeded Troy 84-80 and seventh-seeded Iowa State 84-82 in overtime before falling to third-seeded Arizona 74-59. “Did we peak too early?” said Blair, referring to a 23-1 start that included a 13-1 SEC record. “We played our butts off all year.” Blair said he didn’t think the team peaked too early, rattling off many of the marque victories. … Blair’s contract is set to expire, but he told the crowd next season will be his 50th in coaching and he’s glad he’ll be doing at A&M. Blair was given a three-year extension on April 28, 2017, through the 2020-21 season. … Blair had the crowd offer a toast to former assistant Bob Starkey who was hired this week at Auburn after nine seasons with A&M. … Johnson, Jones and Wilson couldn’t attend because of WNBA obligations, but had taped videos for the crowd. … Reserve post Anna Dreimane was the lone senior to speak. She received her undergraduate degree in psychology human research development last May and in two weeks she’ll get her masters in science and business from the Mays Business School. ... A&M will start offseason drills Tuesday.