Texas A&M women's basketball team can't let up against struggling Auburn

To have a chance to be the Southeastern Conference’s best women’s basketball team, eighth-ranked Texas A&M needs to beat the worst team, Auburn.
The Tigers (5-9, 0-6) haven’t won a game in more than a month, but they will be a much more formable opponent against the Aggies (14-1, 5-1) on Thursday night because Unique Thompson has returned to the lineup.
The 6-foot-3 forward missed Auburn’s first three SEC games, and the Tigers were competitive in only one despite the opponents being unranked. With Thompson back in the lineup, Auburn has lost three more games but by an average of only eight points. The lone home game of the last three was a 76-71 loss to then 12th-ranked Kentucky as Thompson had 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 10 rebounds and two blocks — all game-best efforts.
“She’s the complete package,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
The Aggies are chasing league-leading South Carolina (12-1, 7-0) can ill afford to fall further back of the Gamecocks, who have won 26 straight games against SEC teams. A&M also can’t overlook Thompson and Auburn coming off an ugly 70-66 victory at Missouri (5-5, 1-4).
“If our kids got a wakeup call against Missouri, that alarm should be going off not to wake up in the morning but all night long on how we almost lost that game at Missouri,” Blair said. “Now we need to get ready for a team that hasn’t won a game in the SEC.”
A&M escaped Missouri because it had only nine turnovers, its fewest in SEC play. A&M forced 16 turnovers and had a 23-9 edge in points off turnovers. Missouri played a passive zone defense, while Auburn thrives on aggressiveness.
“They play a three-quarter, 1-2-2 trap,” Blair said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re South Carolina or Mississippi State or you’re Texas A&M. Their trap and their defense is a good portion of their offense, and they’re just very good at that system.”
Auburn’s pressure defense is complemented by Thompson, who is averaging 17.8 points and a nation-leading 14.2 rebounds per game. She’s had 52 career double-doubles, including 10 straight. Blair said A&M needs to limit Thompson’s touches or make Auburn miss shots, then not allow the Tigers to set up their press.
“That will allow us to get into transition and have more transition opportunities instead of trying to run the perfect play against a zone offense,” Blair said.
NOTES — A&M is 14-0 against Auburn, including 5-0 vs. Thompson while keeping her from having a double-double. Thompson’s best effort against A&M was 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting with nine rebounds as a freshman in the first of two meetings that season. In the other four games she’s averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. A&M’s always had size and physical players to battle Thompson — 6-5 Khaalia Hillsman and 5-11 Anriel Howard in 2018 and since then 6-4 Ciera Johnson and 6-2 N’dea Jones, a pair of seniors, who will be the toughest duo Thompson has faced this season. Johnson and Jones have defended well without getting in foul trouble this season. Neither has fouled out and each had four fouls in a game only once. ... Auburn has lost seven straight. Its last victory was 94-81 over North Florida on Dec. 17. ... A&M is ranked 16th in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Auburn is 133rd. The only SEC team ranked lower is No. 145 Vanderbilt, which has canceled its season.