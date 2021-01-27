Texas A&M women's basketball team can't let up against struggling Auburn

NOTES — A&M is 14-0 against Auburn, including 5-0 vs. Thompson while keeping her from having a double-double. Thompson’s best effort against A&M was 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting with nine rebounds as a freshman in the first of two meetings that season. In the other four games she’s averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. A&M’s always had size and physical players to battle Thompson — 6-5 Khaalia Hillsman and 5-11 Anriel Howard in 2018 and since then 6-4 Ciera Johnson and 6-2 N’dea Jones, a pair of seniors, who will be the toughest duo Thompson has faced this season. Johnson and Jones have defended well without getting in foul trouble this season. Neither has fouled out and each had four fouls in a game only once. ... Auburn has lost seven straight. Its last victory was 94-81 over North Florida on Dec. 17. ... A&M is ranked 16th in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Auburn is 133rd. The only SEC team ranked lower is No. 145 Vanderbilt, which has canceled its season.