Texas A&M women's basketball team adds assistant Greg Brown to staff

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has hired former Lipscomb head coach Greg Brown as an assistant.

“We wanted someone that could step right in and continue with the development of our young post players,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said in a school release. “We wanted to continue being one of the most defensively sound teams in the [Southeastern] Conference, while utilizing our athletically ability more. Greg’s willingness and familiarity to work with our staff on these things made him a perfect fit.”

A&M, which won the SEC regular-season title, has to replace center Ciera Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones, who were both taken in the WNBA draft. Blair also lost assistant Bob Starkey to Auburn and assistant Amy Wright was hired as Oklahoma’s associate head coach. Both Starkey and Wright had been with A&M for nine seasons.

Brown was head coach at Lipscomb, his alma mater, from 2012-19, going 44-161. He started his coaching career at his alma mater under legendary coach Don Meyer. He also was a graduate assistant and then a fulltime assistant under Pat Summit at Tennessee in 2002-04. He was associate head coach at Central Florida before returning to Lipscomb.