Texas A&M women's basketball team adds assistant Greg Brown to staff

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has hired former Lipscomb head coach Greg Brown as an assistant.
“We wanted someone that could step right in and continue with the development of our young post players,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said in a school release. “We wanted to continue being one of the most defensively sound teams in the [Southeastern] Conference, while utilizing our athletically ability more. Greg’s willingness and familiarity to work with our staff on these things made him a perfect fit.”
A&M, which won the SEC regular-season title, has to replace center Ciera Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones, who were both taken in the WNBA draft. Blair also lost assistant Bob Starkey to Auburn and assistant Amy Wright was hired as Oklahoma’s associate head coach. Both Starkey and Wright had been with A&M for nine seasons.
Brown was head coach at Lipscomb, his alma mater, from 2012-19, going 44-161. He started his coaching career at his alma mater under legendary coach Don Meyer. He also was a graduate assistant and then a fulltime assistant under Pat Summit at Tennessee in 2002-04. He was associate head coach at Central Florida before returning to Lipscomb.
He was hired to coach the Lebanon Friendship Christian School (Tenn.) girls team in March 2020. He was head coach of the Lady Commanders from 1998-2002, winning three straight District 8A titles. His wife, Teresa Naylor Brown, also graduated from that school.
“A lesson that I carry with me from Coach Summit is that you win with people,” Brown said in the release. “I’m aware of the excellence that is expected here. I’m looking forward to being a part of the tradition of greatness at A&M. My family and I know that the Aggie community is a special one and we are proud to be a part of it.”
Blair said Brown is a student of the game and is a throwback in that he studies and understands the history of the sport.
“He is a developer of young people on and off the court,” Blair said. “His energy to build champions is exactly what I, my staff and our young ladies need.”