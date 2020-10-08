 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's basketball ranks 13th, Jones named preseason All-American in Lindy’s Magazine

Texas A&M vs. Georgia

Texas A&M's N'dea Jones (31) eyes the basket as Georgia's Kaila Hubbard (12) defends in the second quarter Thursday at Reed Arena.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked 13th in the Lindy’s Sports women’s basketball preseason Top 25 and senior N’dea Jones was named to the third-team All-American in the magazine’s college basketball preview issue.

The Aggies closed out last season No. 18 in the Associated Press’ Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and will return three starters from the 2019 squad.

Jones makes the third team after coming off season where she led the SEC in total rebound with 351 and rebounds per game with 11.7. She also made the All-SEC first team last year after going 18 straight games with double-digit rebounds and 12 straight double-doubles.

