Texas A&M women's basketball gets four ESPN televised games on schedule

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have four Southeastern Conference home matchups televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU, the SEC announced on Thursday.

The Aggies’ conference opener against Tennessee on Dec. 31 at Reed Arena will be on ESPNU, while games against No. 6 Mississippi State (Jan. 17), No. 16 Arkansas (Feb. 14) and No. 1 South Carolina (Feb. 28), will be televised on ESPN2.