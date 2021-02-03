Texas A&M women's basketball game against Tennessee postponed due to COVID-19

Texas A&M women's basketball's game against Tennessee, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Lady Vols' program, A&M said in a release Wednesday.

A makeup date for the game has yet to be determined.

The game was a rescheduled match from Dec. 31 when it was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program.

A&M (16-1, 7-1 SEC) is slated to return to the court this Thursday at home against LSU with tip-off set for 8 p.m. LSU handed the Aggies their lone loss of the season on Jan. 14, 65-61 in overtime.