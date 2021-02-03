 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's basketball game against Tennessee postponed due to COVID-19
0 comments

Texas A&M women's basketball game against Tennessee postponed due to COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M vs Georgia
Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

Texas A&M women's basketball's game against Tennessee, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Lady Vols' program, A&M said in a release Wednesday.

A makeup date for the game has yet to be determined.

The game was a rescheduled match from Dec. 31 when it was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program.

A&M (16-1, 7-1 SEC) is slated to return to the court this Thursday at home against LSU with tip-off set for 8 p.m. LSU handed the Aggies their lone loss of the season on Jan. 14, 65-61 in overtime.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert