Texas A&M women's 4x400 relay breaks records at Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s 4x400 relay team set a world-leading mark and broke the all-time collegiate record with a time of 3:26.27 on Saturday at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Athing Mu are now the fourth-ranked relay team in the world and hold the ninth-best performance in world history after breaking the four-year-old record (3:27.03) set by USC. The Aggies also broke the Randal Tyson facility 4x400 record.

A&M will return to Fayetteville on Feb. 25-27 for the SEC Indoor Championships.