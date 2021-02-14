 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's 4x400 relay breaks records at Tyson Invitational
Texas A&M women's 4x400 relay breaks records at Tyson Invitational

4x400 relay A&M women
Texas A&M athletics department photo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M women’s 4x400 relay team set a world-leading mark and broke the all-time collegiate record with a time of 3:26.27 on Saturday at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Athing Mu are now the fourth-ranked relay team in the world and hold the ninth-best performance in world history after breaking the four-year-old record (3:27.03) set by USC. The Aggies also broke the Randal Tyson facility 4x400 record.

A&M will return to Fayetteville on Feb. 25-27 for the SEC Indoor Championships.

