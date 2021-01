LOS ANGELES — Rain delays forced the Texas A&M and Washington State women’s tennis teams to postponed their first-round match in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The teams will play at noon Sunday.

The winner will face either No. 2 UCLA or No. 19 California at 3 p.m. Sunday with the winner advancing to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 5-7 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.