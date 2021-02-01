Texas A&M women’s tennis team 2020-21 signing class ranked third among NCAA Division I teams

The 2020-21 Texas A&M women’s tennis recruiting class was ranked third among NCAA Division I teams by Tennis Recruiting Network on Monday. The Aggies’ class included blue-chip prospects Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana, Jeanette Mireles and Ellie Pittman all who signed in November.

Pielet has been ranked as high as No. 1 in the country at ages 12, 14 and 16. Stoiana is ranked the best player in New England region and No. 13 nationally. Mireles has been ranked as high as No. 23. Pittman is the top senior in Indiana.