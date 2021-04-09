Texas A&M women’s basketball team to hold sickle cell blood drive April 23

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host its second sickle cell blood drive with the American Red Cross starting at 10:30 a.m. April 23 at Reed Arena. The drive will last until 4:30 p.m. The drive is aimed at helping people impacted by sickle cell anemia, which disproportionately effects minorities especially in the African American community.

Anyone interested can book an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org online and entering the sponsor code “tamusicklecell.” Donors between the ages of 16-24 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a company of their choosing, and adult donors will be given a $10 amazon gift card upon registering online.

The team held a similar blood drive on Oct. 23, 2020, and surpassed its donation goal by 115%.