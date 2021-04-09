 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women’s basketball team to hold sickle cell blood drive April 23
0 comments

Texas A&M women’s basketball team to hold sickle cell blood drive April 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host its second sickle cell blood drive with the American Red Cross starting at 10:30 a.m. April 23 at Reed Arena. The drive will last until 4:30 p.m. The drive is aimed at helping people impacted by sickle cell anemia, which disproportionately effects minorities especially in the African American community.

Anyone interested can book an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org online and entering the sponsor code “tamusicklecell.” Donors between the ages of 16-24 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a company of their choosing, and adult donors will be given a $10 amazon gift card upon registering online.

The team held a similar blood drive on Oct. 23, 2020, and surpassed its donation goal by 115%.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert