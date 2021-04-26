Texas A&M women’s basketball team adds graduate transfer Qadashah Hoppie

Texas A&M women’s basketball added St. Johns graduate transfer Qadashah Hoppie on Monday, according to a release from the program.

The former McDonald’s All-American went on to become the Big East freshman of the year in the 2017-18 season and an All-Big East second team selection in 2019-20. She suffered a season-ending injury in January, but played in eight games and averaged a team-high 18 points per game and shot 40.3% from 3-point range. In each season with the Red Storm, she’s led the team in scoring average.

A&M head coach Gary Blair said Hoppie can fit into multiple guard positions and will provide flexibility and athleticism to the Aggies.

“She was averaging 18 points per game and was virtually unstoppable going against teams like DePaul and UConn before her injury this season. She is going to fit in nicely with what we already have here and we are happy to be adding a person and player of her caliber to our family,” Blair said in a statement.

Hoppie’s career-high 27 points came against then No. 14 DePaul in February of 2020, which included a school record of seven 3-pointers.