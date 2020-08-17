Texas A&M women’s basketball adds Del Valle senior Eriny Kindred

Del Valle senior Eriny Kindred has heard about former Texas A&M wing Morenike Atunrase who was one of the key players in helping the program evolve from the Big 12 Conference’s worst program into a perennial Top 20 team.
The 6-foot-1 Kindred, who pledged to the Aggies over the weekend, has a chance to be a tough matchup for opponents as was the case with Atunrase, who played from 2004-08 and earned All-Big 12 honors.
“I see myself more as possibly a shooting guard or [wing], just like Morenike was,” Kindred said. “I see myself as a three[-position player], a two, really anywhere, because I have the size and athleticism to [match up].”
Kindred is ranked 71st in the Class of 2021 by HoopGurlz.com. She averaged 20 points and 13 rebound per game last season to make the Austin American-Statesman’s All-Centex Team. Kindred also competes in track, holding Del Valle school records for the long jump (17 feet, 11 inches) and the triple jump (38-5).
“A&M is getting a total athlete, she can run, she can jump, she can defend, she can score the ball,” said her AAU MP Elite team coach Herb Jones, adding that A&M head coach Gary Blair and associate head coach Kelly Bond-White “are going to have awesome times still building on this young kid.”
Kindred has played three positions, starting close to the basket and moving outside as she matured. Since the seventh grade she has been competing against 17-year-olds in the summer.
“As a 13-year-old, she didn’t have the basketball IQ to do some of the things she’s doing now,” Jones said. “What she could do is rebound and block shots.”
That was the case with the 5-foot-10 Atunrase who blocked 176 shots in her career and shot 35.8% from 3-point range, both school records.
Jones compares Kindred to New York Liberty’s Jazmine Jones and Jocelyn Willoughby, a pair of multitalented 6-foot guards were a pair of first-round WNBA picks this year.
“Driving the ball to the rim, she’s probably one of the best in the country,” Jones said. “She’s long and she jumps well and she’s hard to stop one-on-one doing to the rim. Her game is still growing, her upside is still so high.”
Kindred had planned to visit the University of Houston and Western Kentucky, but said she was just set on A&M.
“Ever since I’ve been younger, A&M has always been just a dream school of mine,” Kindred said. “I don’t have a reason as to why it was my dream school, I guess I just gravitated toward them.”
An added bonus was A&M “has one of the best programs that I want to major in which is engineering and agriculture and that type of stuff,” Kindred said.
Kindred attended an A&M camp last year.
“I liked the atmosphere, the coaches, the players were amazing, they were all friendly and helpful,” Kindred said.
Kindred is A&M’s second known pledge in the Class of 2021, joining The Village School post Jada Malone, who is ranked 34th.
