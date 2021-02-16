Texas A&M women’s 4x400 relay team earns national weekly award

Texas A&M women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson, Charokee Young and Athing Mu was named the U.S. Track & Field national women’s college athlete of the week Tuesday.

The foursome won the event at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last weekend in a college-record time of 3 minutes, 26.27 seconds, breaking the four-year-old mark of 3:27.03 set by Southern California’s Cameron Pettigrew, Amalie Luel, Deanna Hill and Kendall Ellis. The time also set the Randal Tyson Track Center record and leads the world this indoor season.

Mu also was named the Southeastern Conference women’s freshman of the week. She anchored A&M’s record-breaking 4x400 relay performance with a 50.27 split.

A&M will next compete in the SEC Indoor Championships set for Feb. 25-27 at the Tyson Center.