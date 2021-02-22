 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women move up to No. 3 in AP Poll
Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) looks for room past Mississippi guard Mimi Reid (2) and forward Snudda Collins (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked third in this week’s Associated Press poll, matching the highest spot in program history.

The Aggies (20-1), with their best start through 21 games, moved up two spots, trailing Connecticut (18-1) and North Carolina State (15-2). A&M, which received a first-place vote for the second straight week, is only one point behind North Carolina State (685-684). UConn received 28 of the 30 first-place votes with Stanford getting the other.

The 2008-09 A&M team, which won its first 12 games before losing to Florida State, was ranked third for three weeks.

A&M will be at Alabama on Thursday and end the regular season against fifth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday. South Carolina is 13-1 in Southeastern Conference play and A&M is 11-1.

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (28) 18-1 748 1

2. NC State 15-2 685 4

3. Texas A&M (1) 20-1 684 5

4. Stanford (1) 20-2 660 6

5. South Carolina 18-3 638 2

6. Louisville 20-2 599 3

7. Baylor 17-2 588 7

8. Maryland 16-2 539 9

9. Arizona 15-2 522 10

10. UCLA 13-4 459 8

11. Indiana 14-4 425 14

12. Michigan 13-2 415 11

13. South Florida 13-1 398 12

14. Oregon 13-6 294 13

15. Ohio St. 13-4 287 15

16. Arkansas 17-7 276 18

17. Georgia 17-4 257 22

18. West Virginia 17-3 244 19

19. Kentucky 15-6 231 17

20. Tennessee 13-6 206 21

21. Gonzaga 19-3 186 16

22. South Dakota St. 19-2 125 23

23. Missouri St. 15-2 93 25

24. DePaul 13-5 85 19

25. Rutgers 10-3 50 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, BYU 3, Marquette 1.

