Texas A&M women's basketball team named espnW team of week;Aggies 7th in AP poll

Kentucky Texas A M Basketball

Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) drives the lane against Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard during the second half Thursday at Reed Arena.

 AP photo

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was named the espnW team of the week after a pair of top 15 victories over Kentucky (77-60) and Arkansas (74-73) last week. It was A&M’s first time to beat top 15 teams in back-to-back games since beating No. 2 Stanford and No. 9 Notre Dame to win the 2011 national championship. A&M beat No. 3 Baylor to reach the Final Four that year.

The Aggies (12-0, 3-0 SEC) also moved up a spot to seventh in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. A&M will be at LSU (4-6, 2-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

