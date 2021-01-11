Texas A&M women's basketball team named espnW team of week;Aggies 7th in AP poll

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was named the espnW team of the week after a pair of top 15 victories over Kentucky (77-60) and Arkansas (74-73) last week. It was A&M’s first time to beat top 15 teams in back-to-back games since beating No. 2 Stanford and No. 9 Notre Dame to win the 2011 national championship. A&M beat No. 3 Baylor to reach the Final Four that year.