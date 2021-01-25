Texas A&M will play Colorado at Denver Broncos’ stadium on Sept. 11

Texas A&M’s football game against Colorado this coming season will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sept. 11, the schools announced Monday.

The Aggies and Buffaloes originally were scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2020 and ‘21, but this past season’s game at Kyle Field was canceled after the Pac-12 Conference moved to a conference-only schedule because of COVID-19. The Southeastern Conference later also went with a conference-only schedule.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t play in College Station this year, but we worked closely with [A&M athletic director] Ross Bjork and officials at Empower Field at Mile High to bring the game to Denver,” Colorado athletics director Rick George said.

The contract for the home-and-home series, which was signed in 2015, was voided and the teams opted for a neutral-site game this season.

“Our stadium has become a top destination for sporting events, and we look forward to hosting two premier college football programs in our building in September,” said Jon Applegate, Director of Events & Booking for Empower Field.