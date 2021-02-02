 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M volleyball team's home matches against Tennessee postponed because of COVID-19 issues
0 comments

Texas A&M volleyball team's home matches against Tennessee postponed because of COVID-19 issues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M’s volleyball matches against Tennessee on Friday and Saturday at Reed Arena have been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Aggie program, A&M said in a press release Tuesday.

The Aggies had been scheduled to start the spring season last week at Auburn, but the Tigers canceled their season.

A&M, which went 4-4 in the fall, is now scheduled to open the spring season Wednesday at South Carolina. Rescheduling the Tennessee matches will be evaluated, the Southeastern Conference said in a press release.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert