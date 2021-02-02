Texas A&M volleyball team's home matches against Tennessee postponed because of COVID-19 issues

Texas A&M’s volleyball matches against Tennessee on Friday and Saturday at Reed Arena have been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Aggie program, A&M said in a press release Tuesday.

The Aggies had been scheduled to start the spring season last week at Auburn, but the Tigers canceled their season.

A&M, which went 4-4 in the fall, is now scheduled to open the spring season Wednesday at South Carolina. Rescheduling the Tennessee matches will be evaluated, the Southeastern Conference said in a press release.