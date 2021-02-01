 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team won't charge admission for spring SEC games
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

There will be no admission charge for Texas A&M’s eight volleyball matches this spring at Reed Arena, which will have a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan.

Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on availability. Spectators will leave two seats between their party and other spectators in the same row. Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required except while spectators are eating or drinking.

A&M will open spring play with matches against Tennessee at Reed Arena at noon Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

