Texas A&M volleyball team won't charge admission for spring SEC games

There will be no admission charge for Texas A&M’s eight volleyball matches this spring at Reed Arena, which will have a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan.
Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on availability. Spectators will leave two seats between their party and other spectators in the same row. Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required except while spectators are eating or drinking.
A&M will open spring play with matches against Tennessee at Reed Arena at noon Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.