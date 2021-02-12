 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team wins second straight over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M volleyball team completed a road sweep of South Carolina on Thursday, beating the Gamecocks 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 in Southeastern Conference action at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon each had 12 kills for the Aggies (6-4), while Sabrina Sustala had 19 digs, and setter Camille Conner had 37 assists. As a team, A&M hit .246 to South Carolina’s .178, and had 10 blocks to the Gamecocks’ five.

South Carolina fell to 9-5.

A&M will continue its all-SEC regular season with two matches against No. 3 Kentucky on Feb. 26-27 at Reed Arena. Both matches will start at 6 p.m.

A&M also announced Friday that its Dig Pink Match will be at 6 p.m. March 5 against Alabama. The Dig Pink Movement helps support the stage IV breast cancer community. All proceeds will go to the Side-Out Foundation.

