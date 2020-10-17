Texas A&M volleyball team wins season opener over LSU

Junior transfer Camryn Ennis had 11 kills and 10 digs in her Aggie debut, and senior setter Camille Conner had five kills, 13 digs and 29 assists to pace Texas A&M’s 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 victory over LSU to open the season Saturday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies won a tight first set that featured nine ties and seven lead changes. A&M broke the last tie thanks to an LSU passing error for a 14-13 lead and steadily built its advantage to 20-16. LSU rallied to get within 21-20 on a Samarah Hill kill, but Ennis, a transfer from Kansas, had a kill to start the Aggies on a 4-1 run to close out the set.

“I think this team can battle,” Conner said. “I do think there were some nerves at the beginning of the match, but we were able to settle in and stay focused to our game plan. We were able to make them feel it and execute.”

The second set was almost as tight with five ties and two lead changes, and the Tigers used a kill by Taylor Bannister and two Aggie attack errors to take a 22-21 lead. But A&M rallied with a 4-0 run to take the set and a 2-0 match lead thanks to two LSU attack errors, a Mallory Talbert ace and a set-clinching kill by Morgan Davis.

