Texas A&M volleyball team wins season opener over LSU

Junior transfer Camryn Ennis had 11 kills and 10 digs in her Aggie debut, and senior setter Camille Conner had five kills, 13 digs and 29 assists to pace Texas A&M’s 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 victory over LSU to open the season Saturday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies won a tight first set that featured nine ties and seven lead changes. A&M broke the last tie thanks to an LSU passing error for a 14-13 lead and steadily built its advantage to 20-16. LSU rallied to get within 21-20 on a Samarah Hill kill, but Ennis, a transfer from Kansas, had a kill to start the Aggies on a 4-1 run to close out the set.
“I think this team can battle,” Conner said. “I do think there were some nerves at the beginning of the match, but we were able to settle in and stay focused to our game plan. We were able to make them feel it and execute.”
The second set was almost as tight with five ties and two lead changes, and the Tigers used a kill by Taylor Bannister and two Aggie attack errors to take a 22-21 lead. But A&M rallied with a 4-0 run to take the set and a 2-0 match lead thanks to two LSU attack errors, a Mallory Talbert ace and a set-clinching kill by Morgan Davis.
A&M had no trouble in the third set, controlling it almost throughout and taking leads of 6-2, 8-3, and 14-8 then using a 5-0 run to build a 19-10 lead. Sophomore Morgan Christon, who also transferred from Kansas, and Ennis had kills during the run, while junior Allison Fields had one of her two aces. The Aggies closed out the set by winning six of the final nine points.
A&M outhit LSU .179 to .060 and had more blocks (11-7), digs (56-54), aces (4-2) and assists (33-28) as the teams began their conference-only, pandemic-shortened fall season that will feature just eight Southeastern Conference matches.
“I think there was a lot of hype and build up because of the extended preseason, especially being back together here in Reed,” A&M coach Bird Kuhn said. “I felt like at some points this week we might combust with our energy, but honestly, they were ready. They were focused and zoned in. Our passing was on point. There were some lows, but I’m proud of them because our foundation was solid with our passing and defense.”
Talbert had seven kills and five blocks for A&M, while Fields and Karly Basham each had 12 digs.
Bannister led LSU with 15 kills and 14 digs. No other Tiger had more than six kills or seven digs.
The teams will meet again at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M then will travel to play at Ole Miss next Thursday and Friday.
