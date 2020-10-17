Texas A&M volleyball team to host LSU in season opener

Season ticket holders will have reserved seating, while the remainder of the sections will be general admission with socially distanced pods of seats throughout the arena. Tickets will only be available on game day with no advance sales. Ticket windows open one hour prior to first serve. All A&M students with a 2020 sports pass may gain admission to each match with a valid student ID. Fans must wear face coverings at all times except when eating or drinking. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.