Texas A&M volleyball team remains undefeated with win over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Four different Aggies had at least 10 kills led by Lauren Davis’ 14 as the Texas A&M volleyball team beat Ole Miss 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 at the Gillom Center on Friday.

A&M’s Treyaunna Rush had 12 kills. Mallory Talbert had 11, and Morgan Davis had 10 as the Aggies hit .376 as a team. Ole Miss hit just .157 with Aubrey Sultemeier the only Rebel cracking into double-digit kills with 14.

A&M senior setter Camille Conner had three kills, 38 assists, one ace, nine digs and a block, while Camryn Ennis had four kills, one assist, one ace, 15 digs and three blocks. Karly Basham also had eight assists and 11 digs.

A&M (4-0) is off next week then will host Mississippi State on Nov. 4-5 at Reed Arena.

Ole Miss fell to 0-2.