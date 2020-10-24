 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M volleyball team remains undefeated with win over Ole Miss
0 comments

Texas A&M volleyball team remains undefeated with win over Ole Miss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OXFORD, Miss. — Four different Aggies had at least 10 kills led by Lauren Davis’ 14 as the Texas A&M volleyball team beat Ole Miss 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 at the Gillom Center on Friday.

A&M’s Treyaunna Rush had 12 kills. Mallory Talbert had 11, and Morgan Davis had 10 as the Aggies hit .376 as a team. Ole Miss hit just .157 with Aubrey Sultemeier the only Rebel cracking into double-digit kills with 14.

A&M senior setter Camille Conner had three kills, 38 assists, one ace, nine digs and a block, while Camryn Ennis had four kills, one assist, one ace, 15 digs and three blocks. Karly Basham also had eight assists and 11 digs.

A&M (4-0) is off next week then will host Mississippi State on Nov. 4-5 at Reed Arena.

Ole Miss fell to 0-2.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert