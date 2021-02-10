Texas A&M volleyball team ready to dive into spring season Wednesday at South Carolina

“It’s been good for us to be able to train longer and get some people in certain roles,” Kuhn said. “But now I think we’re just ready to play.”

The Aggies will continue to lean on leadership from senior setter Camille Conner, who had 321 assists this fall. The Aggie offense is led by outside hitter Lauren Davis, who enters the spring with 81 kills. Defensively, middle blocker Mallory Talbert leads the team in blocks with 40, and Allison Fields and Camryn Ennis each have 62 digs.

Kuhn said some players and coaches who weren’t in quarantine were able to practice last week. Now as the team returns to live action, she said the first few matches of the spring could be used to settle on a more defined rotation.

“You need to be ready no matter what,” Kuhn said. “We are trying to get something more stable, so they feel good. So we’ve been trying to get into some rotation work more consistently, so people can fill out and fill those roles. Tinkering is a great word. That’s good. We’ll keep tinkering.”

After months of waiting to bounce back from four straight losses, then another two weeks of pandemic-related delays, Kuhn said her team is more than ready to return to action.