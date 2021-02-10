Texas A&M volleyball team ready to dive into spring season Wednesday at South Carolina

The fall ended bitterly for the Texas A&M volleyball team. The Aggies opened the season with a four-game winning streak but ended it by suffering back-to-back two-game sweeps to Mississippi State and Arkansas to close the autumn schedule against Southeastern Conference teams only.
Unlike any season prior, the Aggies will return to the court this spring for a second chance at easing any feelings beginning Wednesday with a two-game series at South Carolina (9-3).
“We’ve acknowledged it, but I think this group, it was kind of like a clean slate,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We had a whole preseason. Our lineup is looking a little different now. I think they are past that and now it’s, ‘Where are we building from this new season on?’”
The SEC elected to split its conference-only volleyball season over both semesters when the NCAA announced it would hold the national tournament in the spring.
A&M went 4-4 in the fall and will play 14 more regular-season games this spring with the NCAA tournament to follow.
But just as in the fall, the COVID-19 pandemic still has its grip across the country, and the Aggies’ schedule already has been impacted by it.
A&M originally was scheduled to play two matches at Auburn starting on Jan. 30, but the Tigers canceled the remainder of their season. Then the Aggies’ two-game home series set for last Friday and Saturday against Tennessee was postponed due to positive tests and contact tracing within the A&M program. Kuhn said both players and coaches were part of the quarantine.
“It’s been good for us to be able to train longer and get some people in certain roles,” Kuhn said. “But now I think we’re just ready to play.”
The Aggies will continue to lean on leadership from senior setter Camille Conner, who had 321 assists this fall. The Aggie offense is led by outside hitter Lauren Davis, who enters the spring with 81 kills. Defensively, middle blocker Mallory Talbert leads the team in blocks with 40, and Allison Fields and Camryn Ennis each have 62 digs.
Kuhn said some players and coaches who weren’t in quarantine were able to practice last week. Now as the team returns to live action, she said the first few matches of the spring could be used to settle on a more defined rotation.
“You need to be ready no matter what,” Kuhn said. “We are trying to get something more stable, so they feel good. So we’ve been trying to get into some rotation work more consistently, so people can fill out and fill those roles. Tinkering is a great word. That’s good. We’ll keep tinkering.”
After months of waiting to bounce back from four straight losses, then another two weeks of pandemic-related delays, Kuhn said her team is more than ready to return to action.
“Hopefully, they’re more locked in,” she said. “I think this group is ready to play. The energy, that’s what good about volleyball — the momentum and the energy, you have to control that. That’s something that they train daily. I think it’s just going to be good to be out and playing against an opponent.”
•
NOTES — The NCAA tournament is schedule to open April 13-14 with the first and second rounds followed by the Sweet 16 (April 17), Elite Eight (April 19), Final Four (April 22) and national championship match (April 24). The tournament will be held at the CHI Health Center Arena and Convention Center in Omaha, Nebraska.