 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M volleyball team opens at No. 8 in coaches poll
0 comments

Texas A&M volleyball team opens at No. 8 in coaches poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M Volleyball Practice

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 06, 2020 - during first volleyball practice at Reed Arena in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

The Texas A&M volleyball team is ranked eighth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s top 15 coaches’ poll released Wednesday.

Texas tops the list followed by Baylor, Kentucky, Florida, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Missouri, A&M, Kansas and Pittsburgh. Louisville is 11th followed by Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Duke and Texas State.

A&M will open the fall season against LSU on Oct. 17 at Reed Arena. The start time has yet to be announced. The Aggies are playing an eight-game, conference-only schedule this fall with two matches against LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert