Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 7 Florida in last match of regular season

The Texas A&M volleyball team will need an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament to extend its season after a 25-19, 25-27, 25-17, 25-13 loss to No. 7 Florida on Thursday in Reed Arena.
The two-match series with the Gators was slated to end the regular season, but the Aggies had two-match series with Tennessee and Kentucky postponed due to COVID-19 positives within the Aggie program earlier this year. Those matches will not be made up, the Southeastern Conference informed A&M on Thursday.
Florida’s height at the net caused problems for the Aggie hitters as the Gators (19-3) had 11 total blocks. Six-foot-3 middle blocker Lauren Forte, 6-6 middle blocker Lauren Dooley and 6-7 setter Holly Carlton had a hand in five blocks apiece.
The Gators’ block shaded to 5-10 outside hitter CiCi Hecht’s side of the court after she posted a team-high eight kills in Wednesday’s match. The move limited her to seven kills and a .034 hitting percentage.
Outside hitter Treyaunna Rush paced the Aggies (9-9) in kills with 13 followed by Lauren Davis with nine and Mallory Talbert with eight. As a team, A&M hit .152.
Florida’s T’ara Ceasar had a game-high 14 kills, followed by Carlton with 13 and a .429 hitting percentage. Florida hit .305 clip as a team Thursday.
Inconsistent play limited the Aggies’ ability to work through their system on offense, head coach Bird Kuhn said.
“I think all-in-all we had glimpses,” Kuhn said. “We had that fight, but we’re learning and growing like everyone has this year. We have to know our identity at all times. It’s a choice every point, the discipline and the execution. That’s what’s frustrating when you know you had it right there, but you just couldn’t be consistent.”
Following Wednesday’s pattern, A&M jumped out quickly in the first set and used a 7-2 run to take a 13-11 lead. The Gators responded with a 7-2 run for a 21-17 lead. Two of Florida’s final seven points came by way of A&M attack errors.
Florida used a 9-2 run to take a 12-7 lead early in the second set, but A&M used a late 8-2 run to win the set and even the match. Rush had two kills during the decisive run.
The Aggies led by two as late as 13-11 in the third set, but the Gators scored eight of the last nine points in the frame to win it and put the pressure on A&M. The Aggies ran out of answers in the final set as Florida ran away with an 11-4 run to close out the match.
Throughout the match, Kuhn said her team was in constant search of its identity.
“At any point, it was the passing,” Kuhn said. “It was the execution offensively, the small-ball plays, the momentum plays, just being clean in those moments.”
Heading into this week’s final series, the Aggies were ranked 193rd in RPI, foreshadowing Thursday as the final match of A&M’s season.
“Right now it’s being real with ourselves and figuring out our next step and how we continue to grow,” Kuhn said.