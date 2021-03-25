Texas A&M volleyball team loses to No. 7 Florida in last match of regular season

Inconsistent play limited the Aggies’ ability to work through their system on offense, head coach Bird Kuhn said.

“I think all-in-all we had glimpses,” Kuhn said. “We had that fight, but we’re learning and growing like everyone has this year. We have to know our identity at all times. It’s a choice every point, the discipline and the execution. That’s what’s frustrating when you know you had it right there, but you just couldn’t be consistent.”

Following Wednesday’s pattern, A&M jumped out quickly in the first set and used a 7-2 run to take a 13-11 lead. The Gators responded with a 7-2 run for a 21-17 lead. Two of Florida’s final seven points came by way of A&M attack errors.

Florida used a 9-2 run to take a 12-7 lead early in the second set, but A&M used a late 8-2 run to win the set and even the match. Rush had two kills during the decisive run.

The Aggies led by two as late as 13-11 in the third set, but the Gators scored eight of the last nine points in the frame to win it and put the pressure on A&M. The Aggies ran out of answers in the final set as Florida ran away with an 11-4 run to close out the match.

Throughout the match, Kuhn said her team was in constant search of its identity.