Texas A&M volleyball team loses third straight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball lost its third straight match Friday, falling to Arkansas 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena.

Arkansas (5-2) outhit A&M .230 to .175, including .419 to .152 in the deciding set.

Morgan Christon led A&M (4-3) in kills with 20, while Morgan Davis had 10. Sabrina Sustala led in digs with 17, and Camille Conner had 25 assists.

Devyn Wheeler led Arkansas in kills with 15, and Jillian Gillen had 14.

The teams will meet again at Barnhill Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday in the fall season finale.