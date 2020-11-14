 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M volleyball team loses fourth straight to end fall season
0 comments

Texas A&M volleyball team loses fourth straight to end fall season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Arkansas 29-31, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20 on Saturday at Barnhill Arena to end the fall season.

A&M (4-4) opened the fall with four straight victories but lost two to Ole Miss and two more to Arkansas to finish the pandemic-shortened schedule.

Morgan Christon led A&M kin kills with 23, and Lauren Davis had 12. Allison Fields had 25 digs, and Camille Conner had 46 assists.

Jillian Gellen had 18 kills for Arkansas (6-2), and Lauren Evans had 20 digs.

Kentucky topped the Southeastern Conference standings at 8-0.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert