Texas A&M volleyball team loses fourth straight to end fall season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Arkansas 29-31, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20 on Saturday at Barnhill Arena to end the fall season.

A&M (4-4) opened the fall with four straight victories but lost two to Ole Miss and two more to Arkansas to finish the pandemic-shortened schedule.

Morgan Christon led A&M kin kills with 23, and Lauren Davis had 12. Allison Fields had 25 digs, and Camille Conner had 46 assists.

Jillian Gellen had 18 kills for Arkansas (6-2), and Lauren Evans had 20 digs.

Kentucky topped the Southeastern Conference standings at 8-0.