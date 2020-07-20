The Texas A&M volleyball team earned the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for 2019-20, the second straight season the Aggies were honored with the award.
A&M had a 3.31 team GPA for the academic year, and 11 team members earned spots on the 2019 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, with three student-athletes being named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
