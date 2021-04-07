 Skip to main content
Texas A&M volleyball team earns SEC community service team award
Texas A&M volleyball team earns SEC community service team award

The entire Texas A&M volleyball team was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. The team has volunteered at or partnered with the Brazos Valley Food Bank, the WaterFord retirement home, the Side-Out Foundation, Still Creek Ranch and the Brazos Valley African-American Museum.

