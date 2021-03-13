Texas A&M volleyball team drops second match at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Georgia 22-25, 25-20, 24-26, 26-22, 15-8 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Aggies (9-5) won the opener of the two-match series 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 on Friday but couldn’t keep the Bulldogs (5-11) from rallying in the rematch. Georgia hit .243 to A&M’s .195 and had more blocks (17-13) and aces (7-2).
London Austin-Roark led A&M with 12 kills, while Sabrina Sustala had 21 digs.
Georgia’s Mallory Hernandez and Kacie Evans each had 20 kills.
