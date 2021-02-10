Texas A&M volleyball team beats South Carolina in spring opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn said the key word of the break between fall and spring seasons was “tinkering.”

With a handful of new faces in the rotation, A&M took down South Carolina 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16 on Wednesday to open the second half of the season showing little rust.

“We were so ready to compete,” Kuhn said. “But, yes, as a coach, the first match of the season, especially with new people in new roles, you always wonder what that response would be. We had the time. We had a solid preseason and even then these last two weeks. If anything, I think it’s rewarding for them to have earned it and now gained this in their pocket as experience.”

The victory ended a five-game winning streak for the Gamecocks (9-4) that began in the fall.

The bulk of A&M’s system revolved around sophomore transfer Morgan Christon, who led the Aggies (5-4) with 13 kills, four aces and 10 digs. As a six-rotation player, Christon had her hand in every aspect of play, but her aces specifically sparked the team.

“We got into the locker room ... we immediately celebrated her serving, specifically,” junior middle blocker London Austin-Roark said. “She was really a force back there.”