Texas A&M volleyball team beats South Carolina in spring opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn said the key word of the break between fall and spring seasons was “tinkering.”
With a handful of new faces in the rotation, A&M took down South Carolina 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16 on Wednesday to open the second half of the season showing little rust.
“We were so ready to compete,” Kuhn said. “But, yes, as a coach, the first match of the season, especially with new people in new roles, you always wonder what that response would be. We had the time. We had a solid preseason and even then these last two weeks. If anything, I think it’s rewarding for them to have earned it and now gained this in their pocket as experience.”
The victory ended a five-game winning streak for the Gamecocks (9-4) that began in the fall.
The bulk of A&M’s system revolved around sophomore transfer Morgan Christon, who led the Aggies (5-4) with 13 kills, four aces and 10 digs. As a six-rotation player, Christon had her hand in every aspect of play, but her aces specifically sparked the team.
“We got into the locker room ... we immediately celebrated her serving, specifically,” junior middle blocker London Austin-Roark said. “She was really a force back there.”
Austin-Roark earned her first start of the season in place of Morgan Davis and had 10 kills and three blocks with a team-leading .471 hit percentage. Davis did not make the trip but will return to the team for next week’s games, Kuhn said.
“She has a coach’s brain,” Kuhn said of Austin-Roark. “She sees things and she knows things. She is our logic. That’s what we call her. She’s our logic. Her going in, I think everyone trusts her. She knows the game plan.”
A&M senior setter Camille Connor added 38 assists and three aces.
The Aggies used a 5-0 run in the middle of the first set to take control early. They came from behind to take the second set, and after the Gamecocks took the third set, A&M scored the first point of the fourth set and never trailed en route to the match victory.
“I’m more proud of the fourth-set response,” Kuhn said. “The fourth set, to come out and get back on our serving ... it was the serving. We had to get [South Carolina] out of system. For our first match in the spring, I’m really proud of this, but we have to keep building and be more consistent.”
•
NOTES — Libero Karly Basham is no longer with the Aggies, Kuhn confirmed. The sophomore led A&M in digs this fall with 100. Sabrina Sustala took over the reins of libero on Wednesday and finished with seven digs and three assists. ... The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Thursday.