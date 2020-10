Texas A&M volleyball team beats Ole Miss in four sets

OXFORD, Miss. — The Texas A&M volleyball team beat Ole Miss 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play. Morgan Christon led A&M (3-0) with 12 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, while Morgan Davis had nine kills and five blocks. Samantha Schnitta had 10 kills and 12 digs for Ole Miss (0-1). The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Friday at the Gillom Sports Center.