Texas A&M volleyball team beats Alabama in four sets

Texas A&M sophomore Ciera Hecht tied the school record with eight aces as the Aggies beat Alabama 30-28, 26-24, 27-29, 25-17 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.

Hecht matched the record for aces in a four-set match in the 25-point rally scoring era.

Christon Morgan led A&M (7-4) in kills with 18 and also had 10 digs and a block. Setter Camille Conner had 41 assists, four kills, three blocks, 12 digs and one ace. Mallory Talbert added nine kills while hitting .444 and had six blocks.

Abby Marjama led Alabama (6-11) with 16 kills.

The teams will play again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena.