Texas A&M volleyball team announces spring schedule
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Aggies announce spring schedule: The Texas A&M volleyball team released its spring schedule Monday, which include the remaining eight Southeastern Conference opponents the Aggies didn’t play in the fall.

A&M will face each team in back-to-back matches with times announced at a later date.

A&M opens the season at Auburn on Jan. 30-31 and hosts Tennessee on Feb. 6-7. Then, the Aggies are at South Carolina before hosting Kentucky and Alabama, and going back on the road for Georgia and Missouri. A&M closes the spring season at home against Florida on March 24-25.

