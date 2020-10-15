Texas A&M volleyball returns to court against LSU this weekend

Kuhn has instituted a philosophy of playing fast on offense in her two previous seasons in Aggieland and the extra time in practice, due to the delayed start in the season, has made the attack even quicker, she said.

“Our offense will be crucial,” Kuhn said. “We’ve sped things up. The last two scrimmages our passing was really good. We need that in order to run the offense we want to be running.”

It starts with the libero and sophomore Karly Basham, who has separated herself as the frontrunner, after two weeks of a deep position battle, Kuhn said.

Basham played in 30 matches last season, collecting 147 digs.

“Karly Basham has kind of solidified that she is the [libero],” Kuhn said. “That is almost more of her demeanor than her actual play, because all of them have their strengths. She kind of owned that role, once she was given the opportunity and I think everyone respects that and it’s the way she’s so direct with the communication.”