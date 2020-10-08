Texas A&M volleyball picked to finish fourth in SEC; Camille Conner named to preseason All-SEC team

The Texas A&M volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, according to the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released on Thursday. A&M setter Camille Conner also was named to the Preseason All-SEC team on Thursday.

The Aggies are coming off a 23-8 overall season, going 13-5 in SEC action, and were tied for third in the SEC standings at the end of last year.

Conner earns her spot on the preseason All-SEC team after a strong performance in 2019. Conner was the only SEC player to record a triple-double last season and she earned spots on the All-SEC Team and AVCA All-South Region Team, while making the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention list. The senior finished fourth on the team in kills (198) and second in double-doubles (9).

A&M open the season on Oct. 17-18 against LSU at Reed Arena. Friday’s match will start at 1 p.m. with Saturday’s starting at 3 p.m.