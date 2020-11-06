Texas A&M volleyball falls in five sets to Mississippi State

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When we’re not earning our points and we’re not giving points, yes, you have to battle,” Kuhn said. “And that comes down to everyday in practice, our daily behaviors and executing and really not letting someone question what we’re trying to do and who we are, but it was errors. It was errors on our side and they earned points.”

The Aggies stayed locked in with the Bulldogs in the second set up to a tie at 17, but three kills by junior middle blocker Gabby Waden and three Aggie errors pushed the Bulldogs to the set victory.

Waden finished with a game-high 24 kills on 56 total attacks for a .304 attack percentage. Her kill output tied a career high set against North Florida last year.

“Bird talked about volleyball is a game of momentum,” defensive specialist Taylor Voss said. “You lose some. You win some, but we always talk about coming back to baseline and focusing on our side.”

A back-and-forth start in the first few points of the third set followed another strong set from the Aggies. A&M rattled off a 10-6 run to close out the frame with the 25-18 victory, which included five kills from Rush. The sophomore finished with a team-high 14 kills and a .455 hit percentage. Middle blockers Mallory Talbert and Morgan Davis posted 13 kills a piece.