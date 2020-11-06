Texas A&M volleyball falls in five sets to Mississippi State

Two losses in the context of a normal NCAA volleyball season are tough for players and coaches, but Texas A&M outsider hitter Treyaunna Rush said back-to-back losses in an eight-game season weigh much heavier.
The Aggies (4-2) dropped their second game of the shortened season Thursday to Mississippi State 14-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13 closing out their fall home slate in a bitter fashion.
“It’s pretty frustrating, but it all comes back down to, we had an opportunity both nights to be who we are and play like Texas A&M knows how to play and we weren’t constant and disciplined,” Rush said. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but it’s pretty upsetting.”
Ten of Mississippi State’s 15 points in the fifth set came off an attack or block error from the Aggies, including seven straight through the middle of the final frame. The Aggies finished the match with 29 attack errors, seven service errors and five block errors.
After what head coach Bird Kuhn described as an untidy game Wednesday, the Aggies returned with promising energy and execution in the Thursday’s first set. A&M finished the opening stanza with just five total errors in the 25-14 win.
However, the Bulldog’s (2-4) net defense stifled A&M’s attack in the second set, leaving the Aggie offense with more questions than answers in several stretches of the match.
“When we’re not earning our points and we’re not giving points, yes, you have to battle,” Kuhn said. “And that comes down to everyday in practice, our daily behaviors and executing and really not letting someone question what we’re trying to do and who we are, but it was errors. It was errors on our side and they earned points.”
The Aggies stayed locked in with the Bulldogs in the second set up to a tie at 17, but three kills by junior middle blocker Gabby Waden and three Aggie errors pushed the Bulldogs to the set victory.
Waden finished with a game-high 24 kills on 56 total attacks for a .304 attack percentage. Her kill output tied a career high set against North Florida last year.
“Bird talked about volleyball is a game of momentum,” defensive specialist Taylor Voss said. “You lose some. You win some, but we always talk about coming back to baseline and focusing on our side.”
A back-and-forth start in the first few points of the third set followed another strong set from the Aggies. A&M rattled off a 10-6 run to close out the frame with the 25-18 victory, which included five kills from Rush. The sophomore finished with a team-high 14 kills and a .455 hit percentage. Middle blockers Mallory Talbert and Morgan Davis posted 13 kills a piece.
A&M kept both of the final two sets close, but were done in by 16 errors in the final two frames.
The Aggies close out the fall season with two games at Arkansas next week and then wait for what comes this spring.
“We all know that we have to continue playing in the spring, so we just know that we’re not done yet and we have to keep fighting,” Rush said.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
