Texas A&M volleyball beats LSU in five sets to sweep the season-opening two-match series

The Texas A&M volleyball team had multiple career performances in its 23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 15-10 win over of LSU on Sunday at Reed Arena, sweeping the season-opening two-match series.
“I’m proud of our team,” A&M coach Bird Kuhn said. “That was a huge team win. We had a lot of people step up. We made some changes during the match. Our foundation is our ball control, so we always kind of lean on that; that’s our roots. It was a huge team win, and you love to see people come in off the bench and have an impact. Even if we make other changes throughout the match, it doesn’t change the chemistry and energy that this team has.”
Sophomores Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon led the way for the Aggies, each setting or tying career highs. Davis set new highs in kills (20) and blocks (6), finishing with a .349 hitting percentage. Christon tied her career aces with two and recorded her second career double-double — first as an Aggie — with 14 kills and 12 digs.
The Aggies (2-0) lost to the Tigers (0-2) in the first set, but the game was tight throughout with 10 ties. After LSU’s Samarah Hill tied the set at 20 with a kill, the Tigers went on a 4-0 run to build a dominating lead. A&M then went on a 3-0 run to get within two points, but the Tigers took the set after an A&M attack error.
LSU took a 4-1 lead to start the second set until setter Camille Conner’s kill broke the run and set A&M on its own 7-0 streak. The two teams went back-and-forth in points, but the Aggies rallied for a 20-15 lead that LSU quickly stunted with six straight points to go up 21-20.
A&M’s Treyaunna Rush, however, answered back with three consecutive kills and Christon closed out the set with another kill for the 25-22 win.
A&M and LSU fought hard in a third set that saw 18 ties and seven lead changes. Morgan and Christon combined for 10 kills, but the Aggies were plagued by nine errors, giving the Tigers time to catch up.
Support Local Journalism
A Conner service error tied the game at 23, but a kill from LSU’s Taylor Bannister, who finished with 27 kills, and an ace from Paige Flickinger gave the Tigers a 25-24 lead. LSU took the 27-25 win after an attack error from Christon ended the set.
A&M had control of the fourth set throughout after taking a dominating lead off a long 13-1 run to make it 18-10. The Aggies forced a fifth set with their remaining seven points coming from the hitting corps.
The fifth set only saw four ties and four lead changes, but LSU took a quick 7-5 lead off three Aggie attack errors. A&M bounced back with a 9-1 run, which led to a 15-10 win.
“I think it was a really good offensive night overall for the team,” Davis said. “Camille [Conner] did a nice job splitting up the sets and getting the one on ones through the whole game, which was able to open up options for everyone in the front row consistently. ”
Conner led the offense with 49 assists and 11 digs to earn her 29th career double-double. Rush finished the game with a career high six digs for the Aggies, along with nine kills and three blocks.
Libero Karly Basham recorded a career-high 23 digs, while junior defensive specialist Taylor Voss tied her career-high assists with three.
Middle blocker Mallory Talbert set career highs in block assists (8), total blocks (10) and points (18) to earn her first double-double and tie her career high in solo blocks with two.
The Aggies return to the court on Thursday at Ole Miss. First serve is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Texas A&M v LSU
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!