Texas A&M volleyball beats LSU in five sets to sweep the season-opening two-match series

The Texas A&M volleyball team had multiple career performances in its 23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 15-10 win over of LSU on Sunday at Reed Arena, sweeping the season-opening two-match series.

“I’m proud of our team,” A&M coach Bird Kuhn said. “That was a huge team win. We had a lot of people step up. We made some changes during the match. Our foundation is our ball control, so we always kind of lean on that; that’s our roots. It was a huge team win, and you love to see people come in off the bench and have an impact. Even if we make other changes throughout the match, it doesn’t change the chemistry and energy that this team has.”

Sophomores Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon led the way for the Aggies, each setting or tying career highs. Davis set new highs in kills (20) and blocks (6), finishing with a .349 hitting percentage. Christon tied her career aces with two and recorded her second career double-double — first as an Aggie — with 14 kills and 12 digs.

The Aggies (2-0) lost to the Tigers (0-2) in the first set, but the game was tight throughout with 10 ties. After LSU’s Samarah Hill tied the set at 20 with a kill, the Tigers went on a 4-0 run to build a dominating lead. A&M then went on a 3-0 run to get within two points, but the Tigers took the set after an A&M attack error.