Texas A&M-Vanderbilt Quarter-by-Quarter

FIRST QUARTER

• A jump-start: On the game’s third play, Vanderbilt junior running back Ja’Veon Marlow gained 22 yards on a draw, converting third-and-9. That jump-started a 13-play, 60-yard field goal drive to give Vanderbilt its first lead over A&M in its third meeting.

• An auspicious start: A&M quarterback Kellen Mond started his senior year with three straight incompletions.

• Pitch and catch: Mond quickly pitched the football to Ainias Smith who dashed 25 yards for the season’s first touchdown, getting a nice block from freshman wide receiver Kam Brown.

• Key statistic: Vanderbilt ran 22 plays, holding the football for 11 minutes, 4 seconds.

SECOND QUARTER

• Costly hold: A&M appeared on the verge of a two-score lead after a 23-yard pass reception by sophomore running back Smith to the 2 on a well-designed screen pass. But Jalen Wydermyer, one of two tight ends who were blocking on the play, was called for a hold. The penalty pushed A&M back to the 39 and it eventually turned the ball over.