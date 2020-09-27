Texas A&M-Vanderbilt Quarter-by-Quarter

FIRST QUARTER
• A jump-start: On the game’s third play, Vanderbilt junior running back Ja’Veon Marlow gained 22 yards on a draw, converting third-and-9. That jump-started a 13-play, 60-yard field goal drive to give Vanderbilt its first lead over A&M in its third meeting.
• An auspicious start: A&M quarterback Kellen Mond started his senior year with three straight incompletions.
• Pitch and catch: Mond quickly pitched the football to Ainias Smith who dashed 25 yards for the season’s first touchdown, getting a nice block from freshman wide receiver Kam Brown.
• Key statistic: Vanderbilt ran 22 plays, holding the football for 11 minutes, 4 seconds.
SECOND QUARTER
• Costly hold: A&M appeared on the verge of a two-score lead after a 23-yard pass reception by sophomore running back Smith to the 2 on a well-designed screen pass. But Jalen Wydermyer, one of two tight ends who were blocking on the play, was called for a hold. The penalty pushed A&M back to the 39 and it eventually turned the ball over.
• Self-destruction: Vanderbilt outside linebacker Andre Mintze blindsided Mond, forcing a fumble that was recovered by teammate Dashaun Jerkins who returned it eight yards to the Vandy 46. The next time the Aggies had the football, Smith unwisely returned a punt out of the end zone, leading to a blindsided block by junior college transfer Brian George that resulted with a penalty. And since it happened in the end zone, the result was a safety.
• Learning fast: Smith positioned himself at his own 10-yard line on the next punt, allowing the football to sail over his head, hit at the 3 and roll into the end zone with the fans cheering.
• Key statistic: Vanderbilt outscored A&M 2-0 with both teams having only 47 yards on offense.
THIRD QUARTER
• A fresh start: A&M running back Isaiah Spiller ripped off a 57-yard run on the first play of the second half, using a nifty cutback move. That more than doubled A&M’s first-half total rushing total of 27 yards.
• Turnover dividend: A&M sophomore safety Demani Richardson made Vanderbilt pay for miscommunication, coming up with an interception at the A&M 7. A&M ranked 100th last year in turnover margin, having only 14 takeaways.
• Perfect passes: Vanderbilt’s Amir Adbur-Rahman made a dandy 16-yard back shoulder catch on third-and-8. Three plays later, Abdur-Rahman made a 7-yard touchdown catch on the run, managing to get his last foot down on the perfect pass from freshman quarterback Ken Seals who was rolling right.
• Key statistic: A&M averaged 13.5 yards per play.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Momentum-changer: A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons and tackle McKinnley Jackson teamed up for a sack and on the next play safety Leon O’Neal Jr. had an interception off a deflection. O’Neal returned it 35 yards with a personal foul penalty making it a 50-yard swing.
• Another misfire: A&M fumbled on fourth-and-1 from the Vandy 35 with the ball bouncing off Spiller as Mond tried to take the football and run. A&M recovered, but was short of a first down.
• A free 15 yards seals it: Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty with 1:36 left that gave A&M a first down and ended any chance the Commodores had to get the ball back.
• Key statistic: A&M had Vanderbilt to 13 yards, coming up with two sacks and a turnover.
